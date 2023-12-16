Iran interior minister warns Pakistan against terror activities along border

Vahid issued the warning during a visit to those injured in the deadly attack on a police station in the city of Rask, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Friday morning.

Eleven people were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

While noting that terrorist groups are being supported by the Zionist regime, the interior minister said, “We expect Pakistan to better control the borders because it’s clear that the terrorists [who carried out the attack in Rask] sneaked into Iranian soil from a neighboring country”. Vahidi noted that the terrorists had hatched a bigger plot but their scheme was foiled thanks to resistance from the Iranian security forces.

The Friday attack was claimed by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terror group. This group and other terrorists have carried out a series of deadly attacks inside Iran’s southeast over the past years, and they all did so after sneaking into the Iranian territory from Pakistan.

Tehran has repeatedly criticized Islamabad for failing to contain the terrorists who have found a safe haven in the Pakistani territory.