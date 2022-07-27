Iran intelligence ministry says targeted Israel several times in recent months

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, in a meeting with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Wednesday, hailed Iranian intelligence operatives for thwarting conspiracies by Israel and anti-Iran groups.

Khatib also said the enemies have failed to provoke riots and terror in Iran, explaining “One of the reasons is the popular approach of the intelligence ministry and the government to interact with the people in order to ensure stable security in the country.”

During the meeting, Qalibaf praised Iranian security and intelligence forces for their achievements despite the hardships the country is going through.

He said the US and Israel have never stopped targeting Iran’s security and stability since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

The remarks came days after Iran’s security forces dismantled an espionage network linked to Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, before destroying a sensitive facility in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

Earlier in July, Iran arrested a network of Mossad agents with a large cache of weapons and ammunition at the western borders.