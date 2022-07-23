Saturday, July 23, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecuritySelected

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says has foiled Mossad terror attack

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian security forces

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says its agents have dismantled a Mossad terrorist cell that sneaked into the country from Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The ministry said the team wanted to do a terrorist operation inside Iran with help from the Zionist regime’s spy organization but they were captured before they could carry out their plot.

It added that the terrorists sought to use the most state of the art operational hardware and the most powerful explosives to do unprecedented attacks in the most sensitive parts of Iran.

The ministry noted that all the terrorists were arrested by its operatives and their weapons and equipment were seized.

Mossad is notorious for carrying out terrorist operations in foreign countries including assassinations and bombings.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks