Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says has foiled Mossad terror attack

The ministry said the team wanted to do a terrorist operation inside Iran with help from the Zionist regime’s spy organization but they were captured before they could carry out their plot.

It added that the terrorists sought to use the most state of the art operational hardware and the most powerful explosives to do unprecedented attacks in the most sensitive parts of Iran.

The ministry noted that all the terrorists were arrested by its operatives and their weapons and equipment were seized.

Mossad is notorious for carrying out terrorist operations in foreign countries including assassinations and bombings.