Iran’s indoor hockey team comes second in Asia

The Iranian team faced Malaysia on Monday in the Asian indoor hockey final and lost 2-1 to its southeastern opponent in the penalty shootout.

At the end of the tournament, Amirmahdi Mirzakhani from Iran won the title of man of the match after scoring 13 goals.

Kazakhstan and Indonesia came in third and fourth place, respectively.

The Iranian women’s national hockey team also finished Asian competitions in fifth place on Sunday.

More than 6,000 athletes and officials have descended on Turkiye’s Konya to compete in the fifth edition of the Games that opened on Tuesday (August 9) and are due to finish on August 18.

Iran’s sports caravan attended this round of competitions with 240 athletes in 16 courses.