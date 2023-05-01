Iran and India reaffirm commitment to fight terrorism

This was announced in a statement issued on Monday at the end of the one-day visit of Ajit Duval, the Indian national security chief’s to Tehran and following his meeting with Iran’s security chief Ali Shamkhani.

In the statement, the two sides said they are committed to increase cooperation for the purpose of joint confrontation with regional and global challenges.

They stressed the need to reconsider the new regional and global developments in order to promote multilateralism in the world.

The statement added that Iran and India will also strengthen their cooperation in at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels, describing transit as a key factor in regional merger and collective welfare.

The two security chiefs further called the Chabahar project in southern Iran “the symbol” of their cooperation.

The statement highlighted the need to promote joint efforts with the Russian Federation and other countries in Central Asia and the Caucasus for the purpose of upgrading the existing corridors, especially the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and other transportation routes that use Chabahar as a transit hub in the region.

They also voiced concern over the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and supported the establishment of an inclusive government with the meaningful participation of all factions and ethnic groups.