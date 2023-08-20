Iran releases images of US helicopter pushed back by IRGC in Hormuz, Persian Gulf

During an assembly of the IRGC commanders in the capital Tehran on Saturday, the IRGC Navy presented images of the encounter on Thursday when the US warship was forced to comply with the Iranian speedboats’ orders.

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the IRGC forces, controlling the Strait of Hormuz, deployed Zolfaqar flotilla vessels to the scene and issued a warning, forcing US helicopters to land shortly after they flew off the carrier’s flight deck.

Admiral Tangsiri said the incident marked the first time in about 22 months that US naval forces entered the Persian Gulf.

He emphasized that Iran and its Persian Gulf neighbors can guarantee regional security without the presence of foreign forces.

Iran has consistently emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for a significant amount of global oil supplies.