Iran-IAEA agreement under the media spotlight

A visit by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iran and the Agency’s agreement with Tehran have been hitting the headlines in the country.
Afkar:

1: Eslami in a joint press conference with Grossi: Talks were useful

 

Aftab Yzd:

  1. We withdrew or they did?
  • Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency issue a joint statement. Iran says there has been an agreement over the continuation of technical negotiations. The West, however, talks about cameras monitoring the nuclear sites.

 

Arman Melli:

  1. A positive step; Consensus in Tehran-talks in Vienna

 

Ebtekar:

1.Agreement, the result of the nighttime visit of Grossi

  • Inspectors are allowed to carry out overhaul of the monitoring equipment and replace the memory cards

 

Etemad:

  1. Hassn Beheshtipour, an analyst on nuclear issues, tells Etemad: Cooperation with the Agency should continue so that the events of the years 2006-2010 will not be repeated
  • Sanctions will not be lifted without talks

 

Ettelaat:

  1. The agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency over servicing the monitoring equipment

 

Farhikhtegan:

  1. Nuclear talks out of the shadow of the bad cop pressure

 

Iran:

  1. An understanding between Iran and the IAEA ahead of the meeting of the Agency’s board of governors meeting

 

Jame Jam:

  1. The Diplomatic Sunday of Tehran
  • The Iraqi prime minister and the head of the IAEA simultaneously visiting our country

 

Javan:

  1. Iran did not reveal its secrets to the IAEA

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

  1. Iran and the IAEA agree to continue cooperation

 

Khorasan:

  1. Conditional agreement with the IAEA
  • IAEA inspectors are allowed to replace the memory cards, jointly sealed and kept in Iran
  • An informed source told Khorasan, the permit will be valid if only the Agency does not approve any resolution against Iran

 

Shahrvand:

  1. Agreement reached

 

Shargh:

  1. Rouhani’s JCPOA in Raisi’s hands
  • The head of the Atomic Energy Agency visits Iran, his first trip in the new administration

 

Vatan Emrooz:

  1. Eyes wide shut
  • The Agency still does not have access to the footage of its monitoring cameras

 

