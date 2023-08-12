Iran says brought ‘huge’ case against 107 MKO elements

In an interview with ISNA news agency published on Saturday, Iran’s top human rights official emphasized that Iran wants to rid the world of terrorism and terror outfits.

He explained that a “huge” case has been brought against 107 high-profile members of the MKO, and their indictment has been referred to a court in Iran. A special branch has also been formed to deal with the matter, and the defendants have been notified via email, he said.

“The court will soon start its work in accordance with the provisions of the criminal procedure,” he added.

Gharibabadi reiterated that the Islamic Republic is determined to employ all available tools to counter terrorists, especially the MKO terrorist group.

He also lamented the fact that the members of the MKO are freely wandering around in some Western countries despite having murdered numerous innocent Iranian nationals.

“In parallel with the legal, judicial and political pressures that the Islamic Republic of Iran has exerted on some countries housing MKO members, those states have also independently come to the conclusion that the MKO is really a terrorist group. They are placing limitations on them, and we welcome the restrictive measures against the MKO terrorists,” Gharibabadi noted.

The top Iranian rights official also vowed that Tehran will not be content with the current level of actions against the MKO, adding that their host countries must either expel or prosecute them.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

On June 20, Albanian police forces entered the MKO camp, known as Ashraf-3, near Tirana due to its engagement in “terror and cyberattacks” against foreign institutions. Authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp. More than a week later, the police entered the camp again and security forces were deployed at the entrance to the camp to control all vehicles leaving the site.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama later said the MKO must leave the country if it wants to use Albanian soil to fight against Iran, adding that his country has no intention of being at war with Iran and “does not accept anyone who has abused our hospitality.”

The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan had previously listed the MKO as a “terrorist organization.”

In 2012, the group was taken off the US list of terrorist organizations. The EU followed suit, removing the group from its list of terrorist organizations.