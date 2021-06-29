Iran House of Innovation and Technology Opens in Tehran

The Iran House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) has opened in Tehran serving as the central branch of innovation and technology houses located in countries seen as targets for Iranian exports.

One of the long-term objectives of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office over the past few years has been to develop the global market for Iranian knowledge-based and innovative companies.

In order to achieve this objective, the department has implemented various plans.

One of the measures adopted has been to create innovation and technology houses in other countries, so that they will serve as a gateway for Iranian technological products to find their way onto global markets.

Supported by the department’s Centre for International Interactions, these houses have been established in Kenya, Syria, China and Russia.

The one inaugurated in Tehran is, in fact, the hub and central branch of those centres.

The objective of the establishment of innovation and exports technology houses in different countries is to create centres to offer services to promote the export of products developed by Iranian knowledge-based firms.

Among other objectives are to upgrade hardware infrastructure, commercialize and export knowledge-based technologies such as showrooms for commodities as well as knowledge-based and creative achievements, provide specific and shared workspace as well as face-to-face meeting rooms, offer software services such as market research, marketing and receiving standards and sale permits, support the development of foreign markets for knowledge-based companies in tandem with the development of domestic markets, and use and effectively interact with exports agents, exports management firms and EMCs.

Among other missions of these centres are to give impetus to the development of an international market and introduce domestically-developed products on global markets.

The IHIT plans to receive foreign delegations and introduce products, hold events and specialized and face-to-face meetings with foreign customers themed on exports, and offer services to knowledge-based and creative firms in the field of commercializing products for export.

The IHIT has three storeys and has been established on an area measuring 3500 square metres.

The IHIT brings together 400 companies with 800 products in a whole range of areas, namely machinery and equipment, electricity and telecommunications, transport, water and energy, agriculture and food industry, houses and smart towns, advanced materials, metal industries, medical equipment, drugs and health, simulators, and creative industries including IT and software, animation, handicrafts, games and toys, and other cultural industries.