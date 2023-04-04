Iran to help Syria beef up its air defense

The Iranian defense ministry’s deputy for international affairs said after the arms embargo on Iran was removed in October 2020, the country has witnessed a hike in demands for its armaments.

He added that Iran now considers itself as duty-bound to assist Syria in strengthening its air defense in order to repel airstrikes.

Syria has been bombed by the Zionist regime forces many times in recent years. The latest attack by the Israeli regime happened several days ago that killed two Iranian military advisors.