Tuesday, January 24, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

Iran health ministry warns against Covid normalcy

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iran’s health ministry is warning against normalcy concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry says Iran is facing a new covid wave though the surge is not as steep as the winter season of the previous year.

The ministry says it expects no major peak though the subvariants now circulating in the country require caution as they are highly contagious.

The ministry says, to be on the safe side, people should make sure they use face masks and stay isolated for 10 days if they see any symptoms of cold.

The ministry also says a peak could take shape in a month’s time or during the upcoming Nowruz celebrations, which sees a dramatic rise in travels and home visits to relatives and acquaintances.

Iran’s health ministry announced on Monday two people had died of corovavirus over the past 24 hours taking the death toll from the pandemic to 144,737.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks