Iran health ministry warns against Covid normalcy

The ministry says Iran is facing a new covid wave though the surge is not as steep as the winter season of the previous year.

The ministry says it expects no major peak though the subvariants now circulating in the country require caution as they are highly contagious.

The ministry says, to be on the safe side, people should make sure they use face masks and stay isolated for 10 days if they see any symptoms of cold.

The ministry also says a peak could take shape in a month’s time or during the upcoming Nowruz celebrations, which sees a dramatic rise in travels and home visits to relatives and acquaintances.

Iran’s health ministry announced on Monday two people had died of corovavirus over the past 24 hours taking the death toll from the pandemic to 144,737.