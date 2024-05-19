Iran’s health minister: President Raisi’s copter crash site is difficult to access due to fog

“We have set up treatment facilities. We are now in the area and all rescue forces are busy searching,” Eynollahi said on state TV Sunday.

“We have deployed all medical facilities, including emergency medicine, surgery and ambulance,” he added.

The Chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, also said the Iranian military has been in the area of the crash since it was first reported.

“All the facilities, equipment and capacities of the army, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and the police command are being used to provide relief and search for the helicopter of the president and his companions.”

The armed forces are also investigating the source of the crash, he added.

Rescue teams are making all efforts to reach the Iranian president’s helicopter quickly, according to reports.

Weather reports indicate that in the next two hours, the weather is expected to become extremely cold in the crash site area, which could prevent the rescuers from progressing.

The Iranian government is asking for patience, prayer, and trust in the rescuers who are attempting to reach the site, Iranian government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi wrote on X.

The Red Crescent, rescue teams, mountaineers and other rescue groups hope to arrive at the location of the possible coordinates of the president’s helicopter in less than half an hour.

The helicopter was part of a convoy of three helicopters. Two of those helicopters were carrying ministers and officials who arrived at their destination safely.