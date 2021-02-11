Iran Has Seen No Goodwill Gesture from Biden Admin Yet: Rouhani

The Iranian president says the country has not seen any goodwill gesture from the new US administration yet, urging Washington to correct its wrong policies.

In comments on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani said the White House should change its approach in practice.

“[US officials’] words have changed, but nothing has happened in deed,” said the president.

“If the new US administration is honest, it should immediately start a new path and solve problems,” he noted.

President Rouhani further labelled former US President Donald Trump as a terrorist.

“Anyway, a terrorist has been removed from office and disgraced, and the new administration should completely reverse that failed and wrong path,” he added.

“No one has any doubt that the maximum pressure policy against the Iranian nation has failed,” he said.

“Of course, our people are still in pain and suffering,” he explained.

The president underlined the new US administration should correct the wrong path of the previous administration “as much as possible.”