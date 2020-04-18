Iran Gov’t Selling Shares of Huge State Companies at Stock Market

President Hassan Rouhani said the process of selling the shares of large state companies in the stock market must continue and possible obstacles in this regard ought to be removed.

In a phone conversation with Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand, Rouhani stressed that the ministry should try to introduce the stock market as a reliable and trustworthy market for making unfailing investment with the lowest risk factor in a bid to prevent the loss of people’s capital in unreliable and unproductive markets.

In this conversation on Friday, Rouhani praised all those involved in the Stock Exchange and Securities Organisation for paving the way and facilitating the selling of SHASTA shares as a huge company and economic holding belonging to the Social Security Organization.

For his part, the Minister of Economic Affairs presented a report on the latest trends in the capital market and the follow-ups carried out to facilitate the supply of shares of large firms in the stock market.