Iran Gov’t, Parliament Vow to Redouble Efforts to Facilitate Expats’ Affairs

The Presiding Board of the Parliamentary Fraction for Iranian Expatriates’ Affairs has held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary and Iranian Expatriates’ Affairs Kazem Sajjadi.

Present at the meeting was Head of the Presiding Board Hojjatoleslam Salimi and five members of the board as well as the foreign ministry official.

They elaborated on the potential and capabilities of Iranian nationals residing abroad, and stressed the need to protect and support them.

Sajjadi said the decision to return the Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Iranian Expatriates’ Affairs to the foreign ministry was a right decision.

He said the necessary facilities and tools should be provided to fulfill the major task of handling the affairs of the Iranian diaspora.

Salimi, in turn, said methods should be devised to promptly meet the rightful demands of Iranian expatriates in order to facilitate their educational affairs and travel and to provide more opportunities for them to make investments in the country.

He said lawmakers will cooperate in providing the structural mechanism as well as the necessary legal and budgetary requirements in that regard.