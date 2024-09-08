Iran’s gold medal at 2024 Paralympics snatched away in a controversial move

In a decision that came as a shocker to many, Beit Sayyah had his medal snatched away for displaying a religious flag during his victory celebration on Saturday.

Beit Sayyah secured the medal with a throw of 47.64 meters, shattering the Paralympic record in a phenomenal feat.

However, the Paralympic organizers said he was “disqualified” for pulling out a flag bearing the name of Ummal Baneen (SA), the mother of Hazrat Abal Fazal Abbas (AS), leading to his medal being awarded to India’s Navdeep Singh, who had initially won silver.

The official website of the Paris Paralympics said the Iranian para athlete was found guilty for “a breach of rules pertaining to unsporting or improper conduct”.

World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations call for “maintaining the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and conduct in the sport of Para athletics”.

Some news outlets reported that the Iranian athlete had displayed “an objectionable flag”.

However, sports analysts assert that the action was not warranted and amounts to politicization of the Olympic Games at the behest of French authorities who are hosting the marquee sports competition this year.

It is noteworthy that Beir Sayyah had displayed a similar flag at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as well, where he won a silver medal, without facing any action.

Iranian contingent at the Paris Paralympics submitted their strong objection to the decision, which was turned down twice, according to media reports.