Iranian general denies reports of Israeli violation of Iran’s airspace

General Alireza Sabahifard said this is yet another false claim by the Zionist regime and anti-Iran media outlets.

He added that Iran’s air defense systems including Bavar-373 monitor the Iranian airspace and far beyond round the clock.

Sabahifard also said the air defense systems range is thousands of kilometers beyond Iran’s borders.

The commande noted that the adversaries make such claims now and then to see how Iran reacts.

The latest allegation that Israeli F-35 warplanes have sneaked into Iran’s airspace comes as the Iranian armed forces shot down US drone Global Hawk during Trump’s presidency as it was approaching the Iranian territory and well before it could do so.