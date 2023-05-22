Iran rejects G7 claims over nuclear program, Ukraine war

Nasser Kanaani, in reaction to parts of the final statement of the G7 summit held in Hiroshima, Japan, said, “As we have repeatedly stressed, Iran’s nuclear program is solely aimed at peaceful purposes and nuclear weapons have no place in our defense doctrine.”

He went on to say, “Therefore, we vehemently dismiss the selective statement and vague allegations by the G7 members, who maintain nuclear weapons.”

Kanaani also described the call by leaders of the G7 for the implementation of UNSC resolution 2231, endorsing the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, as very strange and a show of the paradoxical policies of these countries as these states “have been the main violators of the resolution and have imposed maximum illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the JCPOA was a goodwill gesture by Iran to remove false expressions of concern about its nuclear program and was a major achievement of multilateral diplomacy, which “unfortunately” has suffered serious damage by the illegal withdrawal of the US from the agreement and the inaction of the European sides following the US pullout.

Kanaani also referred to the satisfactory progress in the execution of the agreements between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed to its international obligations and is determined to continue its constructive cooperation and interaction with the IAEA within the framework of the NPT and the Safeguards Agreement.”

In other comments, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “Just as we have reiterated time and again, the Islamic Republic of Iran has never supplied drones to Russia during the Ukraine crisis and continues to insist on a political solution to the crisis.”