Iran executes four terrorists affiliated with Mossad

The four, identified as Pejman Fatehi, Mohsen Mazloum, Mohammad (Hazhir) Faramarzi and Vafa Azarbar, were executed in Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj, west of the capital Tehran.

Iran arrested the network of operatives, linked to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, who were attempting to set off explosives at a sensitive center in Isfahan in July 2022.

The four, who had crossed into Iran from the Kurdish region of Iraq, had planted devices for a terrorist operation, which was foiled a few hours before it was executed.

The saboteurs were handed death sentences in September last year on charge of “cooperating with the Israeli regime”, but the verdict was appealed.

The appeals court upheld the initial court ruling after probing the case.

Isfahan is home to Iran’s nuclear sites and missile industry facilities.