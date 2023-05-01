Iran foreign ministry: Reconstruction of Syria tops president Raisi agenda in upcoming visit

Nasser Kanaani said in his weekly presser on Tuesday that Iran and Syria enjoy strategic cooperation, stressing that Iran will stand by Syrians in the reconstruction phase just as in the country’s fight against terror.

He said the visit will focus on issues of interest of both sides.

President Ebrahim Raisi is planned to head to Damascus on Wednesday for a two-day visit.

He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, especially on economic cooperation.

They are also expected to sign several cooperation agreements.

During the foreign-backed militancy hitting Syria over the last few years, Iran supported the Syrian government in fighting the terror groups, most notably Daesh.