Iran FM: Western countries rejected talks due to excessive demands

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of foreign missions based in Tehran.

The session was held to brief diplomats on recent developments on the Iranian delegation’s visit for the UN General Assembly’s annual meeting in New York and to clarify issues surrounding the activation of the “snapback” mechanism by European states.

“Experience has shown that there is no solution to Iran’s nuclear issue other than diplomacy,” he said, adding that the activation of the snapback mechanism by the European trio, namely the UK, France, and Germany, “failed to achieve any results.”

He stated that the three European countries had “weakened their own diplomatic position” and would play a lesser role in any future negotiations.

Araghchi also stressed that Iran’s talks have always been limited to nuclear issues, rejecting claims of broader conditions.

Commenting on cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he said the Cairo Agreement could no longer serve as a framework after recent developments.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy but emphasized that future talks would differ in approach, asserting that “Iran will not relinquish its legitimate rights.”