Iran FM raps West double standard, says legitimate demands different from riots

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation on Tuesday with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, on the latest developments in bilateral ties and negotiations on the removal of sanctions.

During the talks, Amirabdollahian strongly criticized meddlesome statements on Iran, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Constitution considers peaceful protests to be a right of the people; however, these legitimate demands are completely separate from rioters and terrorists who have taken aim at Iran’s security and our people’s lives and property in an organized manner.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the West’s double-standard approach and said, “It is a surprise that confronting riots is seen as a good and desirable measure in Europe but is viewed as a crackdown in Iran!”

“We will not allow any party inside and outside the country to target the country’s security,” the chief Iranian diplomat added.

During the talks, the two sides also emphasized the necessity to maintain and expand bilateral relations.

They held talks on the latest situation of the sanctions removal negotiations, describing the process as positive and forward-moving.

The French foreign minister also raised some consular issues.