Iran FM warns about ‘intolerable crisis’ in Caucasus

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has described the presence of Zionists in the Caucasus as Iran’s serious concern, warning that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate this crisis.

“Our region in the Caucasus is suffering from a critical situation and the presence of Zionists in parts of this region is our serious concern. We announce loudly that we will not allow some foreign interfering parties to affect Iran’s relations with its neighbors especially Armenia,” the top Iranian diplomat said in a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday in Tehran.

Amirabdollahian stressed that regional crises must be resolved without foreign intervention.

Iran has in recent weeks insisted that the Republic of Azerbaijan must not allow Israeli elements to operate on its soil near Iranian borders.

Amirabdollahian also praised relations with Armenia, adding that the two sides have agreed to maintain their political, economic and tourism relations.

“Trade and operation of the Armenian transit route are among the topics of interest. In reviving the transit routes, we have drawn a project that will be implemented quickly,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are also at odds over the latter’s restrictions and new taxes on Iranian trucks carrying goods to Armenia.