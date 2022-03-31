Iran FM: US should act realistically regarding Vienna talks

Hossein Amir Abdollahian added everything, now, hinges on whether the US wants to act realistically or take responsibility for the collapse of the negotiations in the Austrian capital.

In a meeting with Uzbek deputy prime minister, Amir Abdollahian also criticized the United States’ approach on the recent sanctions targeting some Iranian officials.

The meeting between Amir Abdollahian and Sardor Umurzakov was held on Thursday evening on the sidelines of the third ministerial meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors in China.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and key regional issues.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister congratulated Umurzakov on Nowruz, as a common heritage of regional countries and expressed his pleasure on the progress in the relations between the two countries, especially following the meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation.

He also explicated on the approach of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on neighborly ties and conveyed the greetings of the Iranian president to his Uzbek counterpart.

Amir Abdollahian also described as significant the existing potential for cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of bilateral ties, especially in the fields of economy, transportation and transit as well as tapping deeper into existing potential offered by the Iranian Port City of Chabahar and Khaf-Herat railway.

The foreign minister also expressed Iran’s readiness for greater cooperation in the fields of technology and knowledge-based companies.

Cooperation between the two countries on Afghanistan was among other issues raised during the meeting, which saw the Iranian foreign minister reiterating the necessity for exploitation of existing mechanisms between the two countries on Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov also congratulated Amir Abdollahian on Nowruz and also conveyed the greetings of the Uzbek president to top Iranian officials.

He underlined the great significance of the bilateral ties in different fields and talked about the existing potential for cooperation between the two countries, and highlighted Uzbekistan’s willingness to implement agreements with Iran.