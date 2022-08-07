Iran FM to UN chief: Tehran determined to reach robust, lasting nuclear deal

Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal are now being pursued seriously in Vienna, although the outcome of the negotiations is contingent upon whether the US wants to reach a deal and whether it shows the required flexibility and acts realistically in practice.

Amirabdollahian underlined that Iran has serious and genuine determination to reach a robust and lasting deal and it has proved this.

He also said Iran is continuing working with the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, but it believes that the Agency needs to completely resolve the remaining safeguard issues by distancing itself from irrelevant and unconstructive political issues and merely through technical channels.

The Iranian foreign minister also said a fatwa (religious decree) issued by the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution banning use of nukes as haram (religiously forbidden) is clear proof for everyone.

Amirabdollahian added that nukes have no place in the Islamic Republic’s doctrine and are at odds with its beliefs and policies.

He also referred to the significance of Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), saying “We believe that serious attention must be paid to this treaty’s unimplemented provisions such as nuclear disarmament and the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East.”

The top Iranian foreign minister also touched the recent Israel’s strikes against the Gaza Strip that have left dozens of civilians dead and many more injured.

Amirabdollahian noted that it is necessary that the international community fulfill its responsibility to defend the people of Gaza and immediately stop the Zionist regime’s aggression.

The UN secretary general for his part stressed that the talks pertaining to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, is highly important for the UN and the world body has emphasized the need for compromise and more flexibility at this stage in contacts with all parties to the negotiations.

Guterres underlined the necessity of scrapping all nuclear weapons worldwide and the need for clearing the Middle East from weapons of mass destruction.

Guterres also expressed concern over the situation in Gaza.