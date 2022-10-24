Iran FM says Tehran serious in reaching good, lasting nuclear deal

Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, in a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi, said since the start of the talks aimed at lifting anti-Tehran sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA, Iran was resolute in reaching such a deal.

He appreciated Oman’s efforts to that end.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the necessity of fully implementing the decisions and agreements of the high-ranking officials of the two countries in various aspects of relations.

The two top diplomats touched on the Iran-Oman relations in political and economic fields.

For his part, the foreign minister of Oman called Iran’s role in the region important and emphasized the development of mutual cooperation at the regional level.

Albusaidi added, we consider the continuation of efforts to reach a nuclear agreement important and fruitful.

Oman’s foreign minister praised Iran’s policy in developing relations with its neighbors and emphasizing on regional cooperation.