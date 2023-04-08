Saturday, April 8, 2023
Iran FM: Tehran and Paris agree to resume talks to end challenges

By IFP Media Wire
Iran and French FMs Hossein Amirabdollahian and Catherine Colonna

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated that Tehran and Paris have a common stance their negotiations should continue based on mutual respect aimed at overcoming the existing challenges.

Amirabdollahian wrote in his twitter page that his meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna was on bilateral ties, recent Tehran-Riyadh agreement, Ukraine war, regional issues, and termination of sanctions.

“In my frank and fruitful talk with Ms. Colonna, the French minister of foreign affairs, in in Beijing which took two hours we talked on bilateral talks, the recent Tehran-Riyadh agreement, Ukraine, regional issues including Palestine and Lebanon, termination of sanctions and our country’s peaceful nuclear program,” he said.

He added that while criticizing the French government’s behavior about remaining committed to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments, he has also emphasized that the rights of the French protesters need to be respect.

The Iranian diplomat further stressed that Iran favors continuing the nuclear negotiations based on mutual respect, aimed at ending the existing challenges.

