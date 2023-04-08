Iran FM: Tehran and Paris agree to resume talks to end challenges

Amirabdollahian wrote in his twitter page that his meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna was on bilateral ties, recent Tehran-Riyadh agreement, Ukraine war, regional issues, and termination of sanctions.

“In my frank and fruitful talk with Ms. Colonna, the French minister of foreign affairs, in in Beijing which took two hours we talked on bilateral talks, the recent Tehran-Riyadh agreement, Ukraine, regional issues including Palestine and Lebanon, termination of sanctions and our country’s peaceful nuclear program,” he said.

He added that while criticizing the French government’s behavior about remaining committed to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments, he has also emphasized that the rights of the French protesters need to be respect.

The Iranian diplomat further stressed that Iran favors continuing the nuclear negotiations based on mutual respect, aimed at ending the existing challenges.