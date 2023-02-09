Iran FM says Tehran ready to immediately send humanitarian aid to Syria’s Idlib

Amirabdollahian congratulated Ms. Mirjana Spoljaric Egger on her appointment as the new president of the International Committee of the Red Cross and wished her good luck in the capacity.

As for the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help the quake-hit people in Turkey and Syria, Amirabdollahian said since the tremors happened in the two countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken various measures to assist those who suffered losses as a result of the earthquakes.

He noted that the measures include dispatching rescue teams to Turkey and Syria and announcing readiness to treat the wounded in Iranian hospitals.

The top Iranian diplomat described the humanitarian situation in Syria as difficult and stressed the need for international organizations to pay attention to the special situation in the country.

Due to the anti-Syria sanctions, he said, the situation of the Syrian people has further deterioriated following the quake.

Amirabdollahian noted that the humanitarian situation in Syria’s Idlib province is critical and the number of deaths and people who suffered losses is high.

He underlined that Tehran is ready to immediately send relief teams along with humanitarian aid to Idlib, saying it is expected that the ICRC will make necessary coordination with Iran’s Red Crescent Society for the purpose of sending and distributing the aid in Idlib which is out of the control of the Syrian government.

ICRC President Ms. Mirjana Spoljaric Egger for her part thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its humanitarian efforts and measures in the quake zone.

She said the ICRC will take drastic measures in Syria and, after assessing the situation, it will make necessary coordination with Iran regarding its valuable proposals and ways of implementing them.

Ms. Mirjana Spoljaric Egger also stressed the need for the ICRC to continue contacts and interaction with Iranian institutions.