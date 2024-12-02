Iran FM: Syria to overcome terror groups again

During the meeting, Araghchi conveyed the warm greetings of the Supreme Leader and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He reaffirmed Tehran’s principled position of providing comprehensive support to the Syrian government, people, and armed forces in their fight against terrorism and in safeguarding regional security and stability.

The Iranian Foreign Minister described the recent activities of terrorist groups as part of the conspiracies orchestrated by the enemies of regional stability and security.

He further highlighted the alignment of the malevolent objectives of terrorist groups with those of the United States and the Zionist regime in perpetuating conflict and insecurity in the region and compensating for the Zionists’ failures against the Resistance Front.

Araghchi expressed confidence that Syria, as it had previously triumphed over terrorism, would once again overcome terrorist groups.

He emphasized Iran’s unwavering and comprehensive support for the Syrian government, people, and Resistance in confronting the aggression of the Zionist regime and terrorist groups.

The top diplomat described this strategic approach as essential for preserving enduring stability and security in the region and safeguarding the security of all regional nations.

For his part, President Assad expressed gratitude for the support of the Iranian government and people. He conveyed his regards to the Supreme Leader and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Assad praised Iran’s responsible and resolute stance in supporting the stability and security of regional countries, particularly Syria, in the face of the ominous phenomenon of terrorism.

He stressed the importance of collective and responsible efforts by all regional states to eradicate terrorism, which solely benefits the enemies of Islamic nations, particularly the Zionist regime.

President Assad also described the Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Syria at this critical juncture as highly significant, interpreting it as a message of Iran’s steadfast support for and solidarity with the countries of the Resistance Axis against the Zionist regime, a gesture deserving of deep appreciation.