Iran FM set to finalize date, place of meeting with Saudi counterpart soon 

He made the comments in response to a question by reporters about the date and place of the meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, which is expected to take place before the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Since the China-brokered reconciliation deal was announced earlier this month, Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers have held talks on the phone three times.

Meanwhile, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit the kingdom.

Tehran also plans to submit a similar invitation to the Saudi monarch for a trip to the Islamic Republic.