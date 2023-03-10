Iran FM urges immediate removal of sanctions agaist quake-hit Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday evening met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

The two sides condemned Israel’s attacks against Syria in the wake of recent earthquake.

The Iranian foreign minister once again offered condolences on behalf of the Iranian government and people over the death of a large number of Syrian people in the recent massive quake.

Amirabdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s strong and humanitarian stance on the need for removing the sanctions imposed on Syria by the US and other Western governments.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined the necessity of garnering support for Syria and sending international relief aid to quake-hit Syrians.

He also described the recent thaw in ties between Arab countries and Syria as realistic and a positive step toward Islamic solidarity.

The top Iranian diplomat condemned Israel’s repeated attacks against Syria. He said the recent attack in the wake of the earthquake in Syria “stems from the aggressive and inhumane nature of this regime.”

The Syrian president for his part appreciated the relief aid sent by the Iranian government and people to quake-hit people in Syria.

Assad added that Thursday’s visit of Amirabdollahian to the quake zone proved that the support from the Iranian government and people for Syria and quake-stricken Syrians is not limited to material assistance, but it has a strong spiritual aspect as well and is therefore precious.

The Syrian president stressed that at the critical juncture in the region, this visit has a deep political connotation too.