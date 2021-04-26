Iran FM, Qatari Emir Discuss Regional Cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha.

In the Sunday meeting, the Iranian foreign minister elaborated on the latest developments in Tehran-Doha relations on different political and economic fronts.

He also evaluated the areas and potential for the expansion of bilateral ties as positive.

Zarif also expounded on Iran’s regional policies when it comes to expanding relations with countries in the region as well as the latest developments pertaining to Iran’s talks with the P4+1 group in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

The Qatari Emir, for his part, highlighted the importance of bilateral and regional cooperation between Tehran and Doha, saying Qatar is keen to further enhance relations with Iran.