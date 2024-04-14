Iran FM: Military action against Israeli regime did NOT target civilian areas

He emphasized the precision of Iranian armed forces’ strikes, specifically targeting a military base housing F-35 planes belonging to the occupying Israeli regime, which were used in an attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Amirabdollahian clarified that these strikes were solely aimed at military targets, affirming Iran’s commitment to legitimate defense without civilian casualties.

Amirabdollahian said Tehran has conveyed Iran’s intention for a limited and minimal operation aimed at defending its diplomatic missions and punishing Israel within the bounds of international law.

He criticized the disparity in international responses, questioning why restraint was recommended to Iran while the Zionist regime’s aggressions have thus far gone unchecked.

Furthermore, Amirabdollahian condemned the opposition of the United States, England, and France to issuing a UN Security Council statement condemning the Israeli regime’s deadly attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which resulted in the killing of seven high ranking Iranian military advisors.

He highlighted this as a violation of international regulations and the Vienna Conventions, urging adherence to diplomatic immunity granted by the UN Security Council.