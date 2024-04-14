Sunday, April 14, 2024
Iran FM: Military action against Israeli regime did NOT target civilian areas

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, asserted in a gathering of foreign ambassadors in Tehran that Iran's military operations avoided targeting civilian or economic sites during Saturday night’s military action against the Israeli regime.

He emphasized the precision of Iranian armed forces’ strikes, specifically targeting a military base housing F-35 planes belonging to the occupying Israeli regime, which were used in an attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

Amirabdollahian clarified that these strikes were solely aimed at military targets, affirming Iran’s commitment to legitimate defense without civilian casualties.

Amirabdollahian said Tehran has conveyed Iran’s intention for a limited and minimal operation aimed at defending its diplomatic missions and punishing Israel within the bounds of international law.

He criticized the disparity in international responses, questioning why restraint was recommended to Iran while the Zionist regime’s aggressions have thus far gone unchecked.

Furthermore, Amirabdollahian condemned the opposition of the United States, England, and France to issuing a UN Security Council statement condemning the Israeli regime’s deadly attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which resulted in the killing of seven high ranking Iranian military advisors.

He highlighted this as a violation of international regulations and the Vienna Conventions, urging adherence to diplomatic immunity granted by the UN Security Council.

