Iran FM: Long-term cooperation agreement with China progressing

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and People’s Republic of China had a phone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and global matters.

Iranian top diplomat, Hossein Amirabdollahian, congratulated Wang Yi on his re-appointment as China’s Foreign Minister, describing Tehran-Beijing relations as positive and forward-moving.

Amirabdollahian mentioned the progress made in implementing agreements between the Iranian and Chinese presidents, particularly highlighting the comprehensive 25-year cooperation program, which he said is on the right track.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, while praising the strategic relations between the two countries, also discussed Beijing’s stance on the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa and issues related to the grouping’s member state expansion.

The BRICS grouping is comprised of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Furthermore, Wang Yi expressed satisfaction with Amirabdollahian’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia and the progress in relations between Tehran and Riyadh.