Iran FM Holds Talks with Dutch, Austrian Counterparts

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed a whole range of issues with his opposite numbers from the Netherlands and Austria.

In separate phone conversations with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat discussed with them issues related to mutual relations, especially in the consular domain, measures adopted by countries in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the latest developments pertinent to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as the situation in the region.

Among the issues which came up for discussion during Zarif’s phone talks with his Austrian counterpart were the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The two sides expressed concern over the recent flare-up of hostilities between Armenia and the Azerbaijan Republic over that region.