Iran FM: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah now rises higher than ever

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the proud leader of Lebanon’s resistance against occupation and aggression for over 30 years, now stands taller than ever.

In a message on X, Araghchi said the late leader of Hezbollah was a noble martyr whose sacrifice guarantees the continuation of the resistance movement’s just cause.

Pointing to the recent Israeli escalation in the region, the Iranian foreign minister added the assassination of resistance leaders only reaffirms the unshakable truth that the evil, genocidal occupying entity of the Zionist regime will never establish roots in our region.

Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli air strikes on southern Beirut on Friday.

