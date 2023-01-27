Iran FM urges global action against Israel after Jenin massacre

“The Zionist regime’s savage attack and massacre at the Jenin [refugee] camp today necessitate swift action on the part of the international community and Muslim countries against the criminals,” Amirabdollahian said in a tweet on Thursday night.

He said the resistance movement formed against Israel in Jenin had been consolidated and it would never retreat.

Nine Palestinians were killed during the Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank.

Over 70 Israeli armed vehicles and hundreds of Israeli soldiers stormed Jenin and the neighboring refugee camp, prompting the residents and popular resistance groups to defend the city.

At least 20 people were also injured in what has been described as one of the deadliest days in the occupied West Bank since Israel ramped up raids in early 2021.

Israeli forces also shot dead a 10th Palestinian during clashes in the occupied city of al-Quds.

Following the bloodshed, Israel launched multiple air attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip.