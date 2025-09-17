Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Iran FM: E3 move to activate snapback lacks political, legal legitimacy

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, in a phone call with his French counterpart, stressed that the activation of the so-called snapback mechanism by European countries- France, Germany, and Britain- at the UN Security Council lacks any political or legal legitimacy, warning the move, aimed at reinstating anti-Iran UN sanctions, would escalate tensions and deepen the crisis.

Araqchi also reiterated the purely peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program.

Referring to the recent agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always considered diplomacy the only solution to international issues, including its nuclear program, and is ready to engage in any fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual interests.

During the talks, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot also expressed concern over the growing tensions and emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue and the need to return to a diplomatic path.

Both sides also discussed the state of bilateral relations, including consular matters, and stressed the need to continue direct contacts and consultations.

