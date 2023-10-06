Iran FM raps deadly terrorist attack in Syria, offers condolences

Amirabdollahian expressed condolences to the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian government, the army, and the nation and sympathized with the survivors.

Offering gratitude to the Iranian foreign minister, the Syrian top diplomat explained the dimensions of the terrorist attack on the graduation ceremony of the Syrian army officers in Homs Province.

Mekdad considered terrorist groups supported by the United States to be behind such actions.

During the phone conversation, the two sides emphasized the necessity of the serious determination of the international community and the cooperation of the countries of the region for a decisive and effective fight against the ominous phenomenon of terrorism.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war-monitoring group says a drone attack on a military college in Syria’s Homs province, has killed at least 100 people injuring more than 240 others.

The attack happened during a graduation ceremony of the military personnel.

Reports say the Syrian government sources have also confirmed that 100 were killed in the terror attack.