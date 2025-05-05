Iran FM urges de-escalation amid rising tensions between India, Pakistan

Speaking upon arrival in Islamabad on Tuesday, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

“We are here to hold close consultations with our Pakistani counterparts and will meet with the president, prime minister, and foreign minister of Pakistan,” he told reporters. “We seek the reduction of tensions between India and Pakistan.”

Calling Pakistan a “very good neighbor” with deep bilateral ties, Araghchi noted that Iran values its relations with both Pakistan and India and intends to support efforts for de-escalation.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, Araghchi is also scheduled to visit New Delhi later this week – his first official trip to India since taking office.

Iran has previously offered its good offices to mediate between the two South Asian neighbors.

This visit marks Araghchi’s first official trip to Islamabad since assuming the role of Iran’s foreign minister.

In November last year, he was received in the Pakistani capital, where he met with top officials to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international developments.