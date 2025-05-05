IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran FM urges de-escalation amid rising tensions between India, Pakistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has called for restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan amid heightened tensions following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, which left 26 people dead and several injured.

Speaking upon arrival in Islamabad on Tuesday, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

“We are here to hold close consultations with our Pakistani counterparts and will meet with the president, prime minister, and foreign minister of Pakistan,” he told reporters. “We seek the reduction of tensions between India and Pakistan.”

Calling Pakistan a “very good neighbor” with deep bilateral ties, Araghchi noted that Iran values its relations with both Pakistan and India and intends to support efforts for de-escalation.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, Araghchi is also scheduled to visit New Delhi later this week – his first official trip to India since taking office.

Iran has previously offered its good offices to mediate between the two South Asian neighbors.

This visit marks Araghchi’s first official trip to Islamabad since assuming the role of Iran’s foreign minister.

In November last year, he was received in the Pakistani capital, where he met with top officials to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international developments.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

