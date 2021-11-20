Iran FM condemns UK decisions to outlaw Hamas as a terror organization  

The Iranian foreign minister has condemned Britain’s decision to brand the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, as a terrorist entity.

“We condemn the UK’s decision to declare the popular resistance movement of HAMAS a terrorist organization,” said Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a tweet.

“Rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled on by distorting facts,” he added.

“The only political solution for Palestine lies in holding a referendum among all indigenous residents,” the foreign minister further said.

Amir Abdollahian’s comments came after the British government announced it would ban all activities by Hamas in Britain upon orders by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

“Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry as well as terrorist training facilities, and it has long been involved in significant terrorist violence,” said the foreign secretary.

In response, Gaza-based Hamas said Britain should be ashamed of its role in establishing the Zionist regime of Israel and supporting “the aggressors at the expense of the victims”.

