Iran FM calls for followers of Abrahamic religions to desecration of al-Aqsa

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, outlined the recent developments in Palestine.

Amir Abdollahian said many of the painful and inhumane disasters that are unfolding in the world are due to lack of morality and ethics in international relations.

He also referred to the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, calling for the Vatican’s special attention to the need to defend respect for the holy books and divine religions in the world.

Referring to the danger of terrorism in the world and condemning the terrorist acts in Afghanistan, the Iranian foreign minister said interfaith dialog plays a key role in alleviating violence and extremism.

He also spoke of the interfaith talks between Iran and the Vatican and said Tehran is ready to sign a cooperation document between the Qom seminary and the Roman Catholic Church.

Amir Abdollahian explained Iran’s stance on regional crises like those in Afghanistan, Yemen and Ukraine.

He underlined the need for an end to foreign interventions and for the cessation of war as well as the necessity of sending humanitarian aid to those countries.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States also reiterated the Roman Catholic Church’s commitment to have proper ties with Iran on the eve of the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher expressed deep regret over the ordeal and hardships of the Yemeni people.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher also underlined the need for respecting the sanctity of al-Quds and also the rights of the Palestinian people.