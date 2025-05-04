Iran launches first satellite data station for natural disaster forecasting

Located at the Mahdasht Space Base, the new facility was launched by the Iranian Space Agency in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO).

The station receives high-resolution geostationary satellite images every 30 minutes, totaling 48 images per day, to monitor and analyze a wide range of weather phenomena.

Iran experiences between 50 and 70 days of dust storms annually, with provinces like Khuzestan facing up to 30 days of storms during the summer.

Since 2021, these storms have intensified, particularly in southeastern regions like Bushehr and Sistan and Baluchestan, exacerbating air pollution and respiratory issues.

Climate data from the National Climatology Center also indicates severe drought expansion since 2022.

The satellite images will be used to track natural events such as tropical storms, heavy rainfall, dust storms, and fog, as well as to monitor atmospheric conditions.

The high-accuracy data will aid both short- and long-term forecasting, support climate change assessments, and help authorities manage natural resources more effectively.