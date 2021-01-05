Iran Finalizes First Prepayment for COVAX Vaccine: CBI Chief

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran has unveiled plans for the purchase of 16.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccine through the World Health Organization’s COVAX programme after the first prepayment was made in cooperation with two Iranian and three European banks.

In a post on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Abdolnasser Hemmati said the first prepayment for the purchase of coronavirus vaccine through COVAX allocation scheme has been remitted by the Central Bank of Iran.

The top banker said the prepayment has been made in a process in cooperation with two Iranian and three European banks in spite of the obstacles caused by the US sanctions.

Iran has wired the prepayment to the account of the WHO broker on the first day after the January holidays, he added.

Hemmati also noted that Iran has allocated a much larger sum of money for the purchase of coronavirus vaccine, saying the CBI will provide currency for the purchase at the discretion of the Health Ministry officials.

The CBI governor finally expressed hope for the delivery of the vaccines bought from abroad and for the mass production of a homegrown vaccine.