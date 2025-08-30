Iran faces severe drought amid poor water management, environment chief warns

She said the crisis is partly driven by climate change, but also by mismanagement of water resources.

Speaking on Saturday, Ansari criticized years of planning that ignored the country’s ecological capacities, citing examples such as the establishment of water-intensive industries in arid cities and unregulated urban expansion.

“To supply these areas, inter-basin water transfers were carried out, creating new environmental and social challenges,” she noted.

Ansari also pointed to unsustainable agricultural practices, including water-intensive crops and outdated irrigation methods, as major contributors to the crisis.

She urged a comprehensive review of water policies, emphasizing the need for better consumption management in agriculture, industry, and urban areas.

Proposed solutions include expanding wastewater treatment systems, reusing reclaimed water, and adopting sustainable consumption models.

On transboundary water issues, Ansari stressed the importance of environmental diplomacy, particularly in managing shared resources like the Hoor al-Azim wetland along the Iran-Iraq border, which suffers from seasonal drying and fires.

She called for stronger regional and international engagement to secure Iran’s environmental water rights.