Iran Eyes South African Support against US Acts of State Terrorism

Many threatening issues in the Middle East are rooted in the illegal sanctions imposed by the US, President Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

“We hope that all friendly countries would force the US to respect the law by adopting appropriate stances on this illegal measure,” the Iranian president added.

Highlighting the significance of the other countries’ stances on the unfair American assassination of General Soleimani, President Rouhani said, “We must make it clear for the Americans that the world does not approve of their criminal measures.”

Paying tribute to General Soleimani for his constant fight against terrorism, particularly against ISIS, over the past recent years, President Rouhani said the US crime has promoted the unity and solidarity of the Iranian nation against aggressive countries.

He further hailed South Africa as a friend and supporter of Iran, adding, “Our people have always had a friendly view about the people of South Africa, particularly during the era of anti-apartheid struggle.”

“There has been always very good cooperation between us and the South African government at the international organizations, and I hope that we would once again have a united voice in the international circles in condemnation of such (American) act of state terrorism,” President Rouhani noted.

He finally pointed to a meeting of Joint Economic Commission of Iran and South Africa, expressing hope that the foreign ministers of the two countries would push for the implementation of the bilateral agreements and that the ties would grow in various political, economic, cultural and scientific spheres.

In turn, President Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the Iranian government and nation over the martyrdom of General Soleimani, slammed his assassination as a cowardly move, and said, “I was shocked to hear the news of martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani who was very popular among people, and we strongly condemn this measure.”

He also stressed the need to broaden ties with Iran in all fields, noting that the Joint Economic Commission should promote its activities and work on the bilateral subjects.