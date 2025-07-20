Iran extends deadline for undocumented Afghan nationals to leave by Sep. 6 amid high temperatures

According to a statement made during a Saturday press briefing by Ahmad Masoumi-Far in Mashhad’s provincial office, after the deadline, departures without prior coordination will incur penalties.

The event coincided with the arrival of Nur Mohammad Islamjar, governor of Herat, Afghanistan, heading an official delegation aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The visit marked the launch of the sixth joint cooperation summit between Razavi Khorasan and Herat Province, focusing on economic, educational, and cultural programs.

Discussions included forming six specialized committees covering mining, agriculture, customs, trade, and vocational training.

Masoumi-Far highlighted mutual cultural and historical ties with Herat and expressed optimism about further enhancing economic and medical collaboration.

Agreements were also reached to introduce an online platform to facilitate Afghan patients’ access to health services within Iran.

Iran’s ultimatum for about 2 million illegal Afghan migrants to leave the country has triggered a mass exodus towards Afghanistan in recent months.