Iran steps up expulsion of undocumented Afghan migrants, ends access to key services

Nader Yarahmadi, head of the Foreign Nationals and Immigrants Affairs Office, stated in a radio interview that the government had refrained from mass deportations so far “due to humanitarian concerns and the specific needs of migrant families.”

However, he emphasized that the voluntary departure of undocumented migrants is now being strongly encouraged.

The government has now annulled census cards issued to undocumented migrants and begun cutting off their access to public education and health systems.

“Those who remain without legal documentation will gradually be denied basic services,” Yarahmadi said, adding that only children with valid legal documents will be allowed to continue their schooling.

While acknowledging Iran’s historical hospitality towards displaced individuals, particularly due to regional conflicts, Yarahmadi said the prolonged presence of undocumented migrants has placed growing pressure on national infrastructure.

Migrants who voluntarily exit the country may be eligible for certain visa facilitation measures to re-enter legally, while those who are apprehended will lose these privileges, he said.