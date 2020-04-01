The event was themed as the global fight against the coronavirus and the need for global cooperation to confront the pandemic.

During this event which was held on Tuesday night, messages of solidarity with the world on the coronavirus were depicted on Tehran’s iconic Azadi Tower.

The occasion for this unblinking 3D videomapping performance was the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Republic, which is held every year on March 31 with nationwide celebrations.

In this 3D projection, the names of all the affected nations were depicted on Azadi Tower. It also displayed a message that reads corona is a global threat and all countries need to join hands to combat the virus.

Here are photos of this event retrieved from various sources: