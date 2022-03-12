Iran exports to SCO members increases 41 percent

This translates into a 31 percent rise in trade value and a 41% in exports compared to the same period last year.

Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said If the SCO members agree with the mechanism of Iran’s permanent membership in the organization, trade between them can significantly increase.

Latifi added that China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Russia are the top five SCO importers of Iranian goods.

According to the spokesman of the Iranian Customs, the other SCO members importing goods from Iran were respectively Uzbekistan,Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Mongolia.