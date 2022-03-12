Saturday, March 12, 2022
Iran exports to SCO members increases 41 percent

By IFP Editorial Staff
The spokesman for Iran’s Customs Organization says in the first 11 months of this Persian year, the country and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization traded over 48.9 million tons of goods worth more than 32.7 billion dollars.

This translates into a 31 percent rise in trade value and a 41% in exports compared to the same period last year.

Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi said If the SCO members agree with the mechanism of Iran’s permanent membership in the organization, trade between them can significantly increase.

Latifi added that China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Russia are the top five SCO importers of Iranian goods.

According to the spokesman of the Iranian Customs, the other SCO members importing goods from Iran were respectively Uzbekistan,Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Mongolia.

